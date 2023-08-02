BREAKING: Another Chicago Bears Starting Offensive Lineman Injured; Leaves Practice

The Chicago Bears’ backup offensive guards are getting a lot of action in training camp this week after another starting offensive lineman sustained an injury Wednesday. Nate Davis missed Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s practice with an injury that has not been disclosed.

The Chicago Bears lose another starting offensive lineman

According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, starting left guard Teven Jenkins left the practice field early Wednesday with an athletic trainer. Alex Leatherwood subbed in for Jenkins.

Teven Jenkins walking to the locker room with Bears trainer Andre Tucker. Alex Leatherwood taking his spot at left guard. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 2, 2023

It was not immediately clear what injury Jenkins left the field with. Jenkins has a history of battling back and neck injuries.

The Bears now have both of their starting guards battling injuries early on in training camp. That’s not a promising sign for the Bears, who need their revamped offensive line to take a leap this season. Fortunately, there is still over a month before their first regular season game against the Geen Bay Packers.

