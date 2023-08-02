REPORT: Key Chicago Bears offensive starter out with concerning injury

A vital member of the Chicago Bears offense missed his second practice in a row Wednesday. Head coach Matt Eberflus refused to disclose the nature of offensive guard Nate Davis’ injury following practice on Tuesday.

Chicago Bears RG Nate Davis missed second straight practice

Eberflus said the Bears would only disclose an injury if it were a long-term issue. What Eberflus’ actual definition of a lingering injury is anyone’s guess. According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, Davis was not present for the start of practice Wednesday. Defensive end DeMarcus Walker and linebacker Jack Sanborn left practice early Tuesday and were not seen at the beginning of practice. Running back Roschon Johnson is not particularly in drills.

Don’t see DeMarcus Walker, Nate Davis, Jack Sanborn at the start of practice. Roschon Johnson is here but not going thru practice for a second straight day. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 2, 2023

Davis not being on the field Wednesday is a big deal for the Bears. He missed voluntary OTAs this spring. Davis only had a couple of practices with the Bears during mandatory minicamp.

Davis’ injury comes at a bad time, as the Bears started practicing in pads Tuesday. The injury seems concerning, as he has now missed two padded practices in a row for a non-disclosed but now lingering injury.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE