Report: 2 Chicago Bears starters miss practice due to injury

The Chicago Bears started their first day of padded practice at training camp missing three key players–two of them are projected starters. The Bears saw another starter, defensive end DeMarcus Walker leave practice with the training staff.

Per multiple reports, the Bears were without four players Tuesday: Chase Allen, Roschon Johnson, Khari Blasingame, and Nate Davis. Davis and Blasingame are projected starters at their respective positions on offense.

The Chicago Bears won’t disclose the injury

Head coach Matt Eberflus spoke with the media after practice Tuesday. He said the Bears would follow the same protocol as last season about discussing injuries. They will update the media only if an injury becomes a long-term affair.

(The Bears wouldn’t want Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur to get any heads up about the Bears roster before the Bears Week 1 matchup.)

Coach Eberflus is live with the media https://t.co/seaU6rTSwl — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 1, 2023

Johnson’s absence is concerning as he needs the reps as a rookie. Eberflus said Tuesday it was important for the offense to get reps for the running game in pads before the season.

Davis missing practice is mildly worrying, as he missed the voluntary portion of OTAs after the Bears signed him in free agency this spring. Davis was present for mandatory minicamp, but the veteran guard still needs to be with the starters during training camp.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected] To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE