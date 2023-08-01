Chicago Bears edge rusher DeMarcus Walker leaves practice on Tuesday with Athletic Trainer

It’s never a good sign when any member of the Chicago Bears goes down with injury, but especially a position of need. The Chicago Bear defense is absolutely a point of concern at the moment, as GM Ryan Poles seems to be interested in adding another edge rusher soon.

However, projected starting EDGE rusher DeMarcus Walker is the most recent Bear to go down with injury, as it was reported today by Brad Biggs that he left the field with the athletic trainer today after 1 on 1 drills. The injury is still unknown at this time, but it has Chicago Bears fans already worried about the situation.

#Bears DE DeMarcus Walker headed into the building with athletic trainer from 1 on 1 line drills. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 1, 2023

This is obviously a concern to many, but until the severity of said injury is confirmed, it’s no sense in worrying too much. However, I do understand it from a fan’s perspective, as Walker is coming off his best season yet and is projected to lead this defense in the pass rush category.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE