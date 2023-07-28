Cryptic Tweet Leads Many to Speculate Chicago Bears Signing

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bears need help on the edge rushing the QB, even after drafting a few potential pieces that could help. No big-name signings were made by GM Ryan Poles to help this dreadful pass rush, and many fans were upset by that.

However, just a few days ago Poles did mention in an interview that it’s possible he makes a last-minute pickup to boost the front of the defense. It wouldn’t be the worst idea as the Bears ranked near the bottom of last years’ rankings when it came to sacking and pressuring the QB.

Yannick Ngakoue is the most recent example of a cryptic tweet that has Chicago Bears fans intrigued on Twitter.

READY TO RUSH — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) July 28, 2023

It may be only three words, but the replies are full of Bears fans clamoring for the edge rusher to sign with the team. He would fill a much-needed void, adding veteran leadership and experience to an otherwise youthful defense.

Ngakoue, 28, last played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 where he recorded 29 tackles, a forced fumble, and a team-leading 9.5 sacks. He also mentioned just a few days ago that he would be interested in signing with the Bears. What do you think about this potential pickup?

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE