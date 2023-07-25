Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles hints at Edge Rusher Position

The date is July 25th, 2023, and the Chicago Bears have officially reported to training camp, with their first practice being tomorrow. The excitement of the 2023-24 NFL season is about to be underway, and with that we’ll have plenty of quotes from members of the Chicago Bears organization. It’ll surely be eventful as we count the days down to Week 1.

Today, GM Ryan Poles addressed the media, and had a lot to say about the current state of the team and how the off-season has been up to this point. One of the major areas of concern is rushing the quarterback, and when he was asked about the matter, he said this:

Bears GM Ryan Poles on adding an edge rusher: “It takes two to make sure it works out.” He indicated that he’s interested in adding one — if he can. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 25, 2023

The Bears have been very adamant about adding pieces to this new roster, and Poles has done a decent job at doing so. There’s been reports of numerous camp deals and even possible trade acquisitions in the future. There’s no surprise to him mentioning this about the pass rush, as it’s been a very harped on topic as of late.

It’s good to see that he is at least aware of the potential situation that could unfold this year. With the youthfulness of the defensive line, getting to the QB may not be very easy. They’ll have to at least get some pressure in order to improve and progress as a whole unit.

