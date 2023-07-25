Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Says “No” To New Netflix Series, “Quarterback”

The new craze in the sports documentary world is the show “Quarterback”, which recently aired on Netflix documenting the lives on and off the field of three NFL quarterbacks.

The popular streaming service followed Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and Marcus Mariota of the Philadelphia Eagles. The show has received amazing ratings on social media over the past few weeks, as fans are already wondering who will appear in the next season of the show.

It was rumored that Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields was a candidate for the show. He said today in an interview with the organization that he was offered a spot, and respectfully declined.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said that Netflix reached out to him about being in season 2 of the Quarterback doc but he wasn't interested in being in it. (Via @ChicagoBears) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 25, 2023

I personally love this decision by Fields. As awesome and entertaining it would be to watch the young QB participate in this documentary, it’s nice to see his 100% devotion to football and this upcoming season. I’m sure many members of this Chicago Bears fanbase will agree, as they’re starving for some success.

Justin Fields has taken some heat from the media recently, for many different reasons, but I see nothing but good PR from this decision. Hopefully some of the personalities on the big networks will lay off the guy now.

