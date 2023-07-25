Chicago Bears reveal positive news for wide receivers coming off injuries

The Chicago Bears revealed positive news for Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool ahead of the team’s first training camp practice. Claypool and Mooney battled injuries this spring that kept them from participating during the Bears’ mandatory minicamp practices.

The Bears placed Claypool on the PUP list Sunday.

Chase Claypool’s status will be something to keep an eye on at training camp over the next few weeks. Looks like he’ll start on the PUP list. #Bears pic.twitter.com/NXrKzPwWmv — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) July 23, 2023

The news prompted many Bears fans and pundits, like DeeksView, to flip out on Twitter by posting what they admit to being utter impromptu jibber-jabber in the form of “brain vomiting” when they post on social media.

I remember when the #Bears said Mooney would be practicing at OTAs https://t.co/iBBUbt4BsX — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) July 23, 2023

While the PUP list seemed disappointing on Sunday, I wrote that it appeared more like the Bears were taking precautions before training camp started. After all, Mooney and Claypool had been working out with several members of the Bears’ offense this month.

The Bears took Claypool off the PUP list by Monday afternoon.

The Chicago Bears reveal their plans for Mooney and Claypool

According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, general manager Ryan Poles announced that, indeed, they were trying to make sure Claypool and Mooney were good to go before camp. They’re both available for practice this week. But they’ll ease them into it.

Bears GM Ryan Poles said Chase Claypool "just needed an extra day or two to get right". — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) July 25, 2023

The Bears will have a plan to get WR Darnell Mooney ramped up to start camp, but he is cleared to practice. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) July 25, 2023

This is a good sign for the Bears before camp. Quarterback Justin Fields will have a much-improved pass-catching group with the addition of D.J. Moore to pair with a healthy Mooney and Claypool.

Claypool struggled after the trade last season. However, Claypool’s clearance for practice means he’ll have all of training camp to get reps and understand the offense before the regular season.

It’s an important season for both Claypool and Mooney, as the two are set to hit free agency at the end of this season.

