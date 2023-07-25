Chicago Bears cut two players before training camp practice even starts

The Chicago Bears had to cut two players before the practice portion of training camp starts on Wednesday. The Bears signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford and linebacker Buddy Johnson this week. The Bears had to make room for both newcomers.

The Chicago Bears relased Sterling Weatherford

According to a statement by the Bears, the team waived linebacker Sterling Weatherford and punter Ryan Anderson.

Weatherford was only used on the Bears special teams last season. He logged 224 plays on special teams in 2022. According to Pro Football Focus, Weatherford earned a 40.7 overall grade for his special teams contributions to the Bears last season.

Weatherford’s grade was the third worst of any Bears player who participate on special teams last season. Only corner back Justin Layne and wide receiver Nsimba Webster earned worse grades than Weatherford. The Bears appear to have signed Johnson as a potential upgrade to Weatherford on special teams.

Anderson worked out with the Bears during the 2022 regular season. They signed him in April before OTAs. The Bears appear satisfied with keeping Trenton Gill as the starting punter this season.

