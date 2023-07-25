BREAKING: Chicago Bears announce another wide receiver injury before training camp

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday afternoon they were placing a wide receiver on the NFI list ahead of practice on Wednesday.

General manager Ryan Poles briefly updated the media on Chase Claypool’s and Darnell Mooney’s status before training camp. They’re good to go, but the Bears want to ease them into practice slowly. However, a third wide receiver is injured ahead of training camp.

The Chicago Bears place Dante Pettis on NFI list

According to a statement by the Bears, the team is placing Dante Pettis on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.

The news of Pettis’ designation comes two days after the Bears placed Claypool on the PUP list. The Bears took Claypool off the PUP list Monday.

Pettis’ designation to the NFI list could be more severe than Claypool’s designation to the PUP list. The Bears signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford Monday. He could have been brought in due to Pettis’ injury.

It was not immediately clear why Pettis was placed on the NFI list.

