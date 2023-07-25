Report: Chicago Bears interested in signing 4X Pro Bowl, All-Pro pass rusher

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday the team is interested in bringing in a pass rusher for training camp if they can get a partner to dance with them. A new report names a player the Bears are interested in tangoing with.

The Chicago Bears are interested in Justin Houston

According to Peggy Kusinski with ESPN, the Bears are showing interest in signing outside linebacker Justin Houston. Houston is a four-time Pro Bowl athlete and made All-Pro for the 2014 season.

NFL source confirms #ChicagoBears are among the teams interested in Pass Rusher Justin Houston a 4X Pro Bowler familiar to GM Ryan Poles in … https://t.co/oTnG95GmDb — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) July 25, 2023

The 34-year-old pass rusher has been in the league since the Kansas City Chiefs drafted him in the third round of the 2011 draft. His last Pro Bowl season was in 2015. He most recently played for the Baltimore Ravens for the 2021-22 seasons.

Houston holds the record for the most career safeties with four. Houston recorded 9.5 sacks for the Ravens last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Houston earned a 73.6 overall grade for his play last season. Given that Houston is not considered a true defensive end for a 4-3 system, he would be an interesting signing by general manager Ryan Poles for Matt Eberflus’ defensive scheme.

