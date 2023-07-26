Chicago Bears: 5 bold predictions before the 2023 season

A 0-0 record never felt so good to start a season. The first practice of training camp for the Chicago Bears will start Wednesday. The Bears come into training camp in year two of the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus regime. Last season went poorly in the record books, as Poles had to tear down and lay a new foundation for the Bears.

The project isn’t anywhere near completion in 2023. However, this team should be much improved from the one that went 3-14 last season. The additions of wide receiver D.J. Moore and right tackle Darnell Wright won’t magically turn the Bears into a Super Bowl contender this year. Still, with a lot of luck and another edge or two, they could be in the playoff chase into late December or January.

Here are bold predictions for the Bears this season.

5. Roschon Johnson is the Chicago Bears’ primary RB by Week 8

The Bears moved on from David Montgomery this offseason. They chose to add D’Onta Foreman in free agency and drafted Johnson in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Khalil Herbert has earned the right to begin training camp as the Bears’ starter, but this group looks like it will be more of a committee to start the season.

Johnson received high praise from coaches this spring. He was Bijan Robinson’s backup in college at Texas. Ironically, that could be his saving grace in the NFL, as he will provide fresh legs for the Bears this season. He should gain more reps as the season goes on, and his big night could be in a prime-time game against Los Angeles Chargers.

