BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign former NFC North rival’s offensive tackle

The Chicago Bears announced a couple of roster moves ahead of their first training camp practice for the 2023 season.

The Chicago Bears signed Aviante Collins

According to a statement by the Bears, they waived Lorenz Metz and signed offensive tackle Aviante Collins.

#Bears roster move:

We have waived OL Lorenz Metz and signed OL Aviante Collins. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) July 26, 2023

Collins was a 2017 UDFA signed by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. The TCU product played for the Vikings through the 2020 season. He’s spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was on the Dallas Cowboys last season.

Collins has played in seven regular season games in his NFL career. He played in both playoff games for the Cowboys in January. Collins earned a 59.1 overall grade for his player last season from Pro Football Focus.

Collins should be competing with Larry Borom and Alex Leatherwood during training camp for the Bears’ swing tackle spot on the 53-man roster.

Metz is a UDFA from Cincinnati the Bears picked up after April’s draft.

