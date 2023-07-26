Chicago Bears fans have mixed reactions to Cole Kmet’s extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are extending tight end Cole Kmet ahead of the 2023 regular season. Fans reacted to the news the Bears were planning to extend their leading receiver from the 2022 season.

The Bears are signing Kmet to a four-year deal worth $50 million.

It seems like a fair deal for Kmet after his breakout season for the Bears in 2022. According to Adam Schefter with ESPN, Kmet is guaranteed $32.8 million.

“The deal includes $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in new first-year cash, sources told Schefter and Yates.”

The deal makes sense with the current market for tight ends. Evan Engram recently agreed to a three-year deal worth $41.25 million. $24 million of that is guaranteed.

The move came just a few days after the Bears had worked out a few tight ends before training camp.

Chicago Bears fans react to Cole Kmet’s extension

Bears fans reacted to Kmet’s extension on social media. Here are the best takes of Kmet getting a new deal.

I do not hate this at all. https://t.co/flMccH2xZ5 — Steven (@SJS_illini) July 26, 2023

Had a good year last season. Hopefully he continues to develop #BearDown https://t.co/zUxaiX5kRO — Tom (@TomHumphrey93) July 26, 2023

50 catches gets you 12.5m? Lmfao https://t.co/d7j6gKdYIe — Gonzalo ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@NotOspina_Hater) July 26, 2023

12.5 mill per year for a TE who played top 10 last year and still hasn’t reached his full potential yet is a steal. https://t.co/sL4l7sfNFi — ChicagoMuse (@ChicagoStatMuse) July 26, 2023

This is the first move by Poles that i’ve hated. Could go down as the worst extension in our franchise https://t.co/EuIIHcZzbW — The Tripod (@Tripod1999) July 26, 2023

RBs everywhere in shambles rn https://t.co/kfNLbT9T7p — Nuyork Nights at 21 (@KennyBreezyy) July 26, 2023

Yeah Ryan Poles stinks at his job https://t.co/YgCUvmMVmm — B🪭 (@_Braizen) July 26, 2023

$12.5 mil per for Cole Kmet 😬 https://t.co/bzQzot4Qgz — Ahsan Ejaz (@AhsanDEjaz) July 26, 2023

Glad to see it @ChicagoBears! Kmet deserved it with his best year last year. He’s goin to be a legit weapon and it doesn’t seem like an overlay at all https://t.co/Sdig2ZFP19 — 🐻⬇️JF1 is HIM🐻⬇️ (@NickRichey11) July 26, 2023

