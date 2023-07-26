Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears fans have mixed reactions to Cole Kmet’s extension

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Cole Kmet Chicago Bears
Photo courtesy of BearsTalk.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are extending tight end Cole Kmet ahead of the 2023 regular season. Fans reacted to the news the Bears were planning to extend their leading receiver from the 2022 season.

The Bears are signing Kmet to a four-year deal worth $50 million.

It seems like a fair deal for Kmet after his breakout season for the Bears in 2022. According to Adam Schefter with ESPN, Kmet is guaranteed $32.8 million.

“The deal includes $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in new first-year cash, sources told Schefter and Yates.”

The deal makes sense with the current market for tight ends. Evan Engram recently agreed to a three-year deal worth $41.25 million. $24 million of that is guaranteed.

The move came just a few days after the Bears had worked out a few tight ends before training camp.

Chicago Bears fans react to Cole Kmet’s extension

Cole Kmet

Bears fans reacted to Kmet’s extension on social media. Here are the best takes of Kmet getting a new deal.

 

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply