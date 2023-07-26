A free-agent pass rusher has interest in the Chicago Bears and that’s great news

The Chicago Bears are still in need of a pass rush as training camp has opened up at Halas Hall for the 2023 season. As it stands right now, the Bears options on the roster are a little thin headlined by DeMarcus Walker, Trevis Gipson, Terrell Lewis and Dominique Robinson.

With money still left to spend, there are options on the free-agent market that Ryan Poles and the Bears could target. And one of those options is reportedly interested in the Bears per a report.

Chris Emma of Audacy and 670 The Score wrote on the pass rush situation and mentioned that Yannick Ngakoue has interest in the Bears:

Ngakoue, 28, posted 9.5 sacks last season with the Colts. He has posted no fewer than eight sacks over seven NFL seasons. Ngakoue has interest in signing with the Bears, according to multiple sources. He is seeking a multi-year deal having played with four different teams over the last three seasons.

The price has been high on Ngakoue this offseason and the Bears have played the waiting game, hoping that it would go down. Now, with weeks until the regular season starts in September, things could come down to the wire.

Ngakoue would obviously love to play this season and it sounds like the Chicago Bears could be a match. But will the price be right for the two sides?

The wait continues.

