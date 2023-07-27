Report: Chicago Bears Rookie WR Tyler Scott Impressing at Training Camp

Training camp is in full swing for the Chicago Bears heading into the 2023-24 season, and all reports today have been very positive. Yes, it’s just camp, but it’s always a good sign to see and hear these things early as opposed to having other issues.

Today, it’s been all good things said about rookie wide out Tyler Scott. Scott has been praised on social media for his blazing speed and insane quickness, as is said to be forming good chemistry with QB Justin Fields already. A very welcome sign for all Chicago Bears fans.

Tyler Scott blows past Michael Ojemudia for the TD. Easy pass for Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/XrcQOlEfX5 — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 27, 2023

Couple highlights so far

-Hard to judge a pass rush until team is in pads but DeMarcus Walker has certainly been active up front today

-Tyler Scott has some really good separation skills. 2 TDs today (1-1 and team with 2s)

-Velus Jones Jr. w/ a deep ball grab — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 27, 2023

Tyler Scott has the 2nd team defense in HELL 😂😂😂🔥 — DeeksView (@DeeksViewOG) July 27, 2023

Talk about some high praise and compliments on day two. I believe Scott has the real potential to be a playmaker in this new and improved offense, that needs to be a bigger player in the pass game this year to see success. Fields has plenty of weapons at his expense now and needs to capitalize.

After the news broke on Cole Kmet’s extension yesterday, fans were at a bit of a crossroads. Which is normal when paying players that haven’t been exactly world beaters. However, this news should fire up the fanbase for the season to come.

