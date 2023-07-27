Chicago Bears: 3 noticeable trends through the first 2 days of training camp

The Chicago Bears have completed their first two days of practice for this year’s training camp. A few trends are starting to appear after Thursday’s practice.

It’s still early in the preseason. The pads haven’t come on yet, so much of this list could change over the next few weeks. However, three things stand out at this point in training camp.

1. The Justin Fields to D.J. Moore connection is scary good

Beat writers and fans have been excited by what they’re witnessing so far at training camp this year. Much of the excitement is centered around Moore. As it should be. The Bears haven’t had a true number-one wide receiver in years.

This is a connection that should continue to gain momentum into the regular season.

Justin Fields connecting with DJ Moore. Perfect throw. Chemistry is building.pic.twitter.com/VhwH6Hot5z — Dave (@dave_bfr) July 26, 2023

During team drills, Justin Fields had a nice connection with DJ Moore. Moore ran about a 10-yard curl route and Fields completed the pass in an area that had several defenders. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) July 27, 2023

