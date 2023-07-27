WATCH: Green Bay Packers offense disciplined 2 days in a row for poor performance

If a viral video coming out of Green Bay Packers practice on Thursday indicates how their whole training camp will go, their offense might not be any good for their Week 1 matches against the Chicago Bears. But they’ll be the most conditioned offense in the league.

Quarterback Jordan Love couldn’t hit the broad sign of a barn in Wednesday’s practice. His rookie tight end couldn’t block. Head coach Matt LaFleur had the Packers’ offense do push-ups after practice as punishment for their poor play.

The Green Bay Packers offense was punished again Thursday

Love and the Packers’ offense followed that up Thursday by losing their second straight competitive period against the defense. (By the way, losing to the defense was a trend during OTAs.) According to a video from Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the offense was punished Thursday by doing up-downs after practice.

Offensive coaches and players doing up-downs after losing the competition period for second consecutive day. Jaire Alexander standing over them making sure the form is right. pic.twitter.com/HZ3M5am0os — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 27, 2023

The Packers’ offense looks like a disaster struck after their former starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, paid $35 million for a one-way ticket out of Green Bay. The Bears’ defense needs to be licking its chops for their Week 1 matchup against the Packers.

