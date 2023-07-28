Former Chicago Bears Star Considering 2nd Retirement From NFL

A former Chicago Bears nose tackle is mulling over his second retirement in two consecutive seasons. Eddie Goldman returned to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason after retiring last July after being with his new team for 13 days.

The Falcons reinstated Goldman from the reserve/retired list in March. Now it appears Goldman might not make it past July this season before he retires this year.

Former Chicago Bears DT Eddie Goldman could retire Saturday

According to Josh Kendall with The Athletic, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Goldman has looked to be in great shape since he returned to the team for training camp but hinted Goldman is going through personal issues that could keep him from playing the season. Goldman will make his decision on a second retirement by Saturday:

“[Goldman] looked phenomenal when he showed up the other day, but you never know what somebody is going through. We’ll have a final answer by tomorrow,” Smith said.

Goldman earned star power in his rookie season with the Bears when he made the PFWA All-Rookie team after he recorded 4.5 sacks. He signed a four-year deal with the Bears in 2018, but he wasn’t effective for the Bears following the 2020 season he opted to sit out due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Bers cut him last March.

The 29-year-old still has a lot of talent. But there seem to be other things in Goldman’s life going on besides football. Wishing the best to Goldman as he sorts out his personal issues.

