Darnell Wright actually trained for the wide receiver conditioning test

Darnell Wright, a former offensive lineman for the Tennessee Vols, is already having a significant impact with the Chicago Bears. Wright, the Bears’ No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is anticipated to begin the season at right tackle.

Wright told reporters he was actually training for the wide receiver conditioning test before training camp, which includes more cardio and distance runs. Then he realized he was preparing for the wrong test. Darnell Wright said he lost about 16 pounds while conditioning, but he didn’t lose muscle mass. Now, he feels quicker and more powerful heading into his rookie season.

Ryan Poles said earlier this week that Bears rookie RT Darnell Wright crushed his workout plan. Turns out Wright did the one meant for receivers and he realized it later. He lost 16 pounds and hired a personal chef. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 28, 2023

Chicago general manager Ryan Poles spoke to reporters and he was practically gushing about Wright “I do want to give that kid credit,” said Poles while discussing Wright on Tuesday. “This offseason he busted his butt. He’s down, he lost weight. He’s lost body fat. He absolutely crushed the conditioning test — like, he didn’t break a sweat. So, he’s focused. He cares. He wants to be really good.”

Wright was chosen first overall by the Bears this summer, where he will make an instant contribution as the team’s starting right tackle. Keep quarterback Justin Fields upright, which is tougher said than done in the NFL, is his only task.

