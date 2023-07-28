Chicago Bears: Jaylon Johnson gets brutally honest about new contract; decision on holdout

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson discussed why he chose not to holdout during training camp as he negotiates with the front office for a new deal. The Bears’ fourth-year cornerback saw his teammate, Cole Kmet, get a new deal from the front office this week.

The Chicago Bears need Jaylon Johnson

Johnson was drafted in the second round by the Bears in 2020. Johnson’s rookie deal ends after this season. He’s been arguably the Bears’ best cornerback since Kyle Fuller left following the 2020 season. However, Johnson still isn’t regarded as one of the best 32 cornerbacks in the NFL.

That makes any potential negotiation for Johnson’s contract dicey. The Bears need him on the team because they don’t really have another choice.

Kyler Gordon was decent for a rookie last season but hasn’t shown he can take over for Johnson. Rookie Tyrique Stevenson is practicing like a rookie right now.

Ryan Poles shouldn’t overpay Jaylon Johnson

At the same time, Johnson is the Bears leader at cornerback. But general manager Ryan Poles doesn’t want to overpay Johnson. He hasn’t proven he’s a top cornerback in the league yet. According To Pro Football Focus, Johnson earned a 62.9 overall grade for his play last season.

While part of his struggles in coverage last year had to do with poor play from the defensive line, he made plenty of mistakes on his own. Head coach Matt Eberflus didn’t give Johnson a break after his poor performance at home against the Detroit Lions last season.

Underrated tilt moment from last year: Why on EARTH was Jaylon Johnson the #Bears' "bump into the slot if we need an extra guy" DB last year? JJ doesn't have the skillset for inside play and Davante Adams made that OBVIOUS in 2021. You could argue this call lost them the game. pic.twitter.com/8GTwIxWx1z — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) July 3, 2023

(In Johnson’s defense, he was battling an injury in that game.)

During his Friday press conference, Johnson opened up about his contract situation with the media. Johnson responded level-headedly to why he didn’t hold out and what he thinks he deserves.

Why Johnson didn’t holdout during the Chicago Bears training camp

According To Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, Johnson said he chose not to holdout because he needs to show the front office he can play better than what he’s put on tape thus far in his career.

“I’ve still got a lot to earn,” Johnson said. “I feel like I’ve still got a lot to prove. It’s not like I’ve been first-team All-Pro three years in a row and don’t have a contract.”

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on deciding to be at training camp instead of considering a holdout: "I've still got a lot to earn. I feel like I've still got a lot to prove. It's not like I've been first-team All-Pro three years in a row and don't have a contract." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) July 28, 2023

According to CHGO Bears, Johnson said the recent contract Trevon Diggs signed with the Dallas Cowboys doesn’t factor into his agent’s negotiation with Poles because Diggs has had better ball production and made the Pro Bowl twice.

#Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says he does not look at Trevon Diggs contract as something that impacts him. "He is a 2-time Pro Bowler with 15-17 interceptions." Johnson is looking forward to playing this year whether he has a new contract or not. Underlines that he wants to win. — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) July 28, 2023

That comment had to sting for Johnson to admit it to the press. The Cowboys chose Diggs one spot after then Bears general manager Ryan Pace selected Johnson with the 50th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, Johnson’s statement is true. He has just two forced fumbles and one interception in his career compared to Diggs, who led the league in interceptions for the 2021 season with 11. Diggs has 17 interceptions and one forced fumble in his career.

Johnson’s statement was a breath of fresh air. It was nice to see Johnson take the opposite of hubris during his contract negotiations. Johnson is a good player, and Bears fans should want to keep him as long as he signs a contract for what he has earned.

Johnson’s attitude might go a long way in keeping him in Chicago for the long term, unlike former teammates Roquan Smith and David Montgomery.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE