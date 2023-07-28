The Chicago Bears are off to a fantastic start in training camp, per reports

Yes, we know it’s way too early to make an assumption to how this year will be for the Chicago Bears. Pre-season is still a few weeks away, and the regular season doesn’t begin for a few months. However, training camp is often a good way to see how a team may fare in the upcoming year, even if it’s just a small sample size.

NFL Twitter has been absolutely gushing about this new Chicago Bears offense that seems to be loaded with weapons across the board. QB Justin Fields has also received his fair share of praise early on, something that has been a rarity in his career up to this point.

Here’s a few examples.

The #Bears offense is already looking better than I can remember at any point of Training Camp of my 20+ years attending. Justin Fields is the primary reason. — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) July 28, 2023

"He's throwing dimes out there. He's different."

– Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker on quarterback Justin Fields (Via @ChicagoBears) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 28, 2023

pic.twitter.com/t2F8DQL0gv

Chicago Bears Justin Fields and DJ Moore already are making big connections in camp Being referred to as "The Dynamic Duo" — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 28, 2023

Team: Tough drop for Tyler Scott after a nice route. DJ Moore continues to be DJ Moore. Man or zone this guy is ALWAYS open. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 28, 2023

That’s just some of the many tweets I’ve come across over the past few days, just glamouring over this new offense. You have to appreciate this early hype and success and hope it translates into WINS as the season inches closer.

There’s been many noticeable trends happening with this Chicago Bears offense that may indicate that us fans could be in for a fun season. It’s all going to come down to Justin Fields’ progression and the coaching staff putting him and the offense in a good position to succeed.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE