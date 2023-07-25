Chicago Bears have a sudden interest in adding a tight end before training camp (Report)

The Chicago Bears are deep at tight end before training camp, but the team is looking at adding extra help to the position. Cole Kmet had a breakout season in year three for the 2023 season, scoring seven touchdowns for the Bears.

The Bears signed former Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan in free agency. Tonyan was the Packers starting tight end and seemed to put up good numbers while paired with Aaron Rodgers. The Bears have three more tight ends on their depth chart: Jake Tonges, Chase Allen, and Stephen Carlson.

The Chicago Bears worked out two tight ends

The Bears are top-heavy at the position with Kmet and Tonyan. Honestly, the tight end position didn’t seem like it needed extra help before training camp. However, according to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Bears worked out two tight ends, Jared Pinkney and Rodger Carter Jr., Monday.

They worked out wide receiver Isaiah Ford in addition to the tight ends. The Bears signed Ford Monday afternoon.

Pinkney played for the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. He contributed to special teams for the Lions and Rams.

Carter played for the Rams in 2022 and contributed mostly to their special teams unit.

Why would the Chicago Bears look to add a tight end?

The Bears lost two of their best special teams tight ends this offseason. Pro Football Focus gave Trevon Wesco a 72.2 overall grade for his special teams play. Ryan Griffin earned a 71.3 overall grade for special teams.

Tonges was graded considerably below them, earning a 67 grade last year. The Bears could be trying out tight ends to improve their special teams.

The Bears Week 1 opponent, the Green Bay Packers, will start two rookie tight ends this year after losing Tonyan and declining to re-sign Marcedes Lewis. The Bears could bring in certain tight ends to provide a good look in camp for the defense.

Could Cole Kmet hold out at training camp?

Kmet’s contract negotiations are another possibility why the Bears might be looking to add a tight end this week. He’s set to be a free agent after this season. The Bears and Kmet had preliminary contract talks this spring.

Kmet hasn’t threatened to hold out before camp. But this recent update on the Bears’ aggressive approach at working out tight ends could mean the team is hedging their bets if Kmet were to stage a holdout or “hold in” as Roquan Smith did at camp last year.

This isn’t likely the case. One would assume the Bears are looking to add special teams help. After all, the two tight ends the Bears brought in Monday have more experience with special teams than as pass catchers.

But with the team’s needs on the defensive line, it’s an eye-opener that the Bears are looking at multiple tight ends a couple of days before training camp.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE