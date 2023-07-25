BREAKING: Chicago Bears announce signing of former Texas A&M sack specialist

The Chicago Bears announced a couple of roster additions Tuesday morning before training camp. The Bears worked out several pass catchers and signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford Monday afternoon. The Bears added a former linebacker known for creating sack opportunities during college.

The Chicago Bears sign linebacker Buddy Johnson

According to a statement by the Bears, they have signed linebacker Buddy Johnson.

We have signed WR Isaiah Ford and LB Buddy Johnson. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 25, 2023

Per the statement by Larry Mayer, Johnson is likely going to start out competing for a spot on the Bears’ special teams unit:

“Johnson was chosen by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2021 draft out of Texas A&M and played four games as a rookie, mostly on special teams. He spent parts of last season on the practice squad with the 49ers and Texans.”

Johnson excelled at Texas A&M

Johnson had a spectacular 2020 season with Texas A&M. He recorded 86 total tackles, four passes defended, one interception, and two forced fumbles. He also quadrupled his prior career sack total in a single season by finishing with four sacks in his final season in college.

When looking at quick highlights of Johnson’s play in college, his run defense stood out to me. He did well in coming upfield and shooting his gap to make a tackle or containing a running back at the line of scrimmage.

In addition to his four sacks in 2020, former Texas A&M LB Buddy Johnson excelled in getting upfield to stop the run. Welcome to the #Bears pic.twitter.com/67yLg5IyBJ — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) July 25, 2023

While the Bears will try to see where he fits on the special teams unit, they may as well give him some pass-rushing reps to see if he can help the defense there.

