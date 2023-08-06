The Chicago Bears offense is turning heads once again after great practice

The Chicago Bears offense has a lot of new pieces, a young motivated signal caller, and and improved o-line. They’ve received nothing but praise these first few weeks, and the league is starting to notice how good they could be this coming season.

Today was yet another solid day for this group, as many people on social media were glamouring about the offense once again. Justin Fields has had command and is starting to form more chemistry with the newcomers.

The only major red flag at the moment is the offensive line, who can’t seem to stay healthy, as another member went down earlier today.

Another day. Another touchdown from Fields to DJ Moore. #DaBears

Bears first-team offense in the red zone…

– Third down from the 12, Justin Fields was on-time and accurate to TE Cole Kmet, who found an opening, then turned for the TD.

– Then Fields scrambled and hit Chase Claypool for the score from the 8.

The #Bears’ emphasis on quick passing is starting to sound like they’re prepping for when they can’t rely on running the ball — I love that. CHI got into jams when playing from behind/4thQ and they couldn’t use the run. By perfecting a dropback game, the offense stays whole 👌 — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) August 6, 2023

The weapons that Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields’ has will elevate his game

The tweets above highlight just about every member of this receiving core, as well as their newly-extended tight end Cole Kmet. DJ Moore also looks as good as ever, and Chase Claypool will be looking to silence all of his “haters” this upcoming campaign.

One member I personally haven’t seen a lot of talk of yet is Darnell Mooney. With Moore and Claypool likely getting all the attention, Mooney could blossom when being matchup up against the lesser defensive backs. Rookie WR Tyler Scott will also have a chance to be a major x-factor for the offense.

Can’t the season just start already?

