Another OL goes down for the Chicago Bears, this time it’s Lucas Patrick

There’s been so many positives over the past few weeks of training camp for the Chicago Bears, on both sides of the ball. However, the offense especially has been impressing a lot of the media as of late, as Justin Fields looks as good as ever.

That being said, one of the main concerns heading into this season was the offensive line. The injuries are starting to pile up here early and often, and today, another key member went down in practice.

Well, Lucas Patrick went to the locker room. Ja'Tyre Carter was in at right guard on that last drive. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 6, 2023

Patrick will likely be the Chicago Bears top depth piece this season, as he can play either guard position as well as center. Him going down along with the looming confusion of Nate Davis’ injury will pose concern for the front office.

Let’s hope that this offensive line will be intact by Week 1 to protect Justin Fields and get this offense off on the right track.

