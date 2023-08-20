Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent impresses against Colts; PJ Walker stumbles as backup QB race heats up

It looks like the Chicago Bears may have found their backup quarterback this offseason, and no I’m not talking about newly signed PJ Walker. I’m referring to former Division II standout Tyson Bagent whom the Bears signed earlier this year.

Bagent was a star in college, as he attended the D2 school of Shepard and was an All-American in 2021 and 2022. In fact, he holds the record for the most career touchdown passes across ANY collegiate division with 159 of them. Pretty wild stat. He was also receiving FBS Division one interest during his final season from West Virginia and Maryland, but ultimately stayed at Shepard.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus hinted at the battle for backup QB being wide open after last night’s impressive performance from Tyson Bagent. He was 9/10 for 76 yards and a rushing touchdown, and looked considerably better than PJ Walker. And honestly, Nate Peterman looked better than Walker too.

The Bears fanbase was very pleased by the performance of the former Division II All-American as they let social media know all about it. Fans across X (Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram were all showing their appreciation for Bagnet.

I was really impressed with Bears rookie UDFA QB Tyson Bagent last night. Quick decisions, accuracy and confidence we’re all on display. I’m fine with keeping Pj Walker, but you can’t cut Bagent. He’ll get poached if you do. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/7T6beUMyqt — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) August 20, 2023

I see you Tyson Bagent!! — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 20, 2023

TYSON BAGENT IS HIM!!! Stop the count!!! QB2 pic.twitter.com/tR9yYMIT38 — DeeksView (@DeeksViewOG) August 20, 2023

I don't care if it's preseason. I've seen enough of Tyson Bagent to realize he's the kind of QB you do not let other teams have a chance to claim on waivers or the practice squad.#Bears — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) August 20, 2023

Two things I've learned from this game: Tyson Bagent QB2. Roshon Johnson RB2. — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 20, 2023

