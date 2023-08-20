Trending
Chicago Bears fans react to QB Tyson Bagent’s impressive preseason performance

Brandon Morneault
Chicago Bears
Tyson Bagent is making a legit run at the Chicago Bears backup QB position

Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent impresses against Colts; PJ Walker stumbles as backup QB race heats up

It looks like the Chicago Bears may have found their backup quarterback this offseason, and no I’m not talking about newly signed PJ Walker. I’m referring to former Division II standout Tyson Bagent whom the Bears signed earlier this year.

Bagent was a star in college, as he attended the D2 school of Shepard and was an All-American in 2021 and 2022. In fact, he holds the record for the most career touchdown passes across ANY collegiate division with 159 of them. Pretty wild stat. He was also receiving FBS Division one interest during his final season from West Virginia and Maryland, but ultimately stayed at Shepard.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus hinted at the battle for backup QB being wide open after last night’s impressive performance from Tyson Bagent. He was 9/10 for 76 yards and a rushing touchdown, and looked considerably better than PJ Walker. And honestly, Nate Peterman looked better than Walker too.

The Bears fanbase was very pleased by the performance of the former Division II All-American as they let social media know all about it. Fans across X (Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram were all showing their appreciation for Bagnet.

 

