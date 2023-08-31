After looking very good in Iowa, Shane Greene will head to Cincinnati to meet the big league club Friday.

Many believed that Shane Greene would get the first call up for the Cubs this September, and that just became official.

September call up news: The Cubs are promoting veteran righty Shane Greene, 34, who has been starting at Triple-A Iowa, sources tell ESPN. He hasn't started a big league game since 2016. In the interim, he's saved 67, mostly for the Tigers. Story of great perseverance. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 31, 2023

With rosters expanding to 28 and the need for another arm to cover the doubleheader in Cincinnati on Friday, the Cubs are calling up one time All-Star and former Tiger, Dodger, Yankee, and Brave, Shane Greene. Once a very good reliever, Greene has struggled over the last couple of seasons as he has just thrown 26.2 innings and given up 21 earned runs.

After spending most of the season unemployed, the Cubs signed him to a minor league deal in late June. He joined the organization and went back to starting for the first time since 2016, and has been very successful in doing so. In his five starts at Triple A, he’s thrown 16.2 innings, allowed 12 hits, 4 earned runs, and struck out 20.

It isn’t decided what his role will be, but he could take the start in the second game against the Reds on Friday. It is possible he might stay in the rotation as the 6th man to possibly help limit Steele’s innings since he’s already surpassed his former career high. Should he work out of the ‘pen, they have a guy who has 67 career saves and has pitched successfully in two different postseasons. He’s worth taking a shot on.

