With 32 games left, the Chicago Cubs control their destiny.

If you had told me in mid-July that the Cubs would be 69-61 and sit four games back in the division and hold a half game lead for the second Wild Card, I think myself and many other Cubs fans wouldn’t believe that and call you crazy. However, that is exactly where they find themselves. This past month or so has been an absolutely great run of baseball for the team as they have went 27-14 since the break and it has been a load of fun. Even still, their work is not yet done as they have a lot of important games for their playoff hopes and possible playoff position. Let’s take a look and break them down.

Games with Divison Implications

The Cubs have a great chance to make up significant ground on the leading Brewers as they still play each other six times. They play three in Chicago to start this week, then finish the regular season in Milwaukee for three. Getting the chance to play the team directly in front of you and be able to make up full games in the standings is such a luxury this time of the year. You have to believe they’d need to take four or five of those six to apply the pressure on the Brew Crew. These became even more vital with the Brewers rattling off eight straight wins prior to this upcoming series.

Games with Wild Card implications

There are only two teams whom the Chbs have yet to play this year. One of them is the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have been in and out of a wild card spot for months and have recently gotten themselves back in the race after looking like it was time to stick a fork in them. The two teams play each other seven times, with four being at Wrigley and three being at Chase Field. Those games will certainly have a playoff atmosphere. Before Arizona comes to Wrigley, the San Francisco Giants will make the trip east for three starting on Labor Day. The Giants have been in the same boat as the Diamondbacks, as they have seemingly been in and out of a playoff spot recently. They will look to get revenge after the Cubs took 2 of 3 in San Fran earlier in the season.

They also have four games, all at Great American Ballpark, left with the Reds. Beating the Reds would not only help knock them down in the highly contested NL Wild Card race, but also help them should the Red Legs get hot and try to jump them in the division race as well

Games that need to be taken advantage of

Other than the Diamondbacks, the only other team the Cubs have yet to play is the cellar-dwelling Colorado Rockies. The three home and three road games are ones you can’t afford to lose at this point in the season. They also lucky enough to play the Pirates at Wrigley for three as well. Just as it is with the Rockies, these are games you can’t let pass you by. These are the record padders in the remaining schedule.

Games you hope the other team is clinched and resting everyone

The second last series of the season is in Atlanta. With a nearly 15-game lead at this point in the division, you hope with that locked up and maybe home field as well, that they decide to take it easy and let the likes of Acuna, Olson, and Riley get some rest before the postseason.

All in all, in a season that has had its ups and down, the Cubs have put themselves in a great position right in the thick of the playoff race. Fangraphs even has their playoff chances at around 67%. Not too shabby for a team who was once ten games under shortly before the All-Star break. At this point, all they have to do is go out and take what is right out in front of them and we’ll be seeing the Northsiders playing October baseball once again.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE