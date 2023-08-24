Cole Kmet was back at practice Thursday.

Cole Kmet, a tight end with the Bears, returned to practice on Thursday and is anticipated to participate in Saturday’s last preseason game against the Bills alongside the other healthy starters. After suffering an injury during practice on Wednesday, Kmet was escorted back to the building, but it turned out to be only a minor scare.

“He’s normal,” coach Matt Eberflus said, though he declined to give any information on what the issue was. “He’s all squared away. He’s fine. There’s nothing wrong there. Cole is as normal as he can be.”

Bears TE Cole Kmet seemed back to normal in practice today. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) August 24, 2023

The good news comes less than three weeks before the Bears’ Week 1 start against the Green Bay Packers, which is heartening given the mounting number of injuries the team has been dealing with.

For a franchise that recently committed $50 million to a contract deal and anticipates Cole Kmet to play a key offensive role this season, this is fantastic news. Last season, he was targeted 69 times, which was a club high, and caught 50 passes for 544 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.

