Justin Fields slated to play in preseason finale

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will get one more dress rehearsal before the start of the regular season.

Eberflus said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, that Fields and other starters will play a “selected” number of snaps this weekend. The makeup of the team’s offensive line will impact that selection.

Justin Fields will play Saturday. pic.twitter.com/GrJazo8ZmH — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 24, 2023

Superstar quarterback Josh Allen, who has started for the Bills in each of the last three seasons, will be the team’s starting quarterback. A quarterback for the Bears has never done it once.

With the exception of strong-side linebacker Jack Sanborn, none of the Bears starters took the field against the Colts in the second exhibition game. Fields had put forth a lot of effort during two combined workouts in suburban Indianapolis, according to Eberflus at the time.

In the team’s first preseason game, Justin Fields participated in seven downs. He completed three of his five throws for 129 yards and two scores on screen passes that were thrown behind the line of scrimmage.

Right tackle Darnell Wright, right guard Nate Davis, center Cody Whitehair, and left guard Teven Jenkins have all been dealing with injuries this summer, so the Bears will have several spots to consider as they map out the plan for Saturday.

