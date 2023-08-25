Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds says he’ll be ready for the opener against the Green Bay Packers

After a rough week of injury scares and fallen offensive lineman, the Chicago Bears look to be back on track and ready for their final preseason game this Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. Bills coach Sean McDermott will be playing most of his starters, including Josh Allen, in the Bears preseason finale.

While we’re on the topic of Buffalo Bills, a former Bill and current Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds provided some great news for fans yesterday, when he announced in a presser that he should be ready for week one. Edmunds has missed a considerable amount of practice during training camp, and due to how vague the Bears were being about the situation, we’ve never really known the severity of his absence.

#Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds on being ready for Week 1: "Yeah, I'll be good." — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 23, 2023

This is a welcome sign for Bears fans, who haven’t had a ton to be happy about lately with all of the injuries. Edmunds is going to be a huge part of this rebuilding defense, as his impact on and off the field is already being noticed by the staff. He does, however, need to be ON the field in order to make a real difference for the Chicago Bears, but that doesn’t need to be said.

The uncertainty of his situation has been a tad odd. Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has done a great job of keeping most of the injury talk in house. Hopefully he can make Ryan Poles look good this season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE