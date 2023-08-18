Chicago Bears News: Former LT Jason Peters hints at returning to football in 2023

In 2021, the Chicago Bears signed Jason Peters a deal to help combat the injuries that were piling up on the offensive line at the time. At the time, Peters was coming off a pretty exceptional stint in Philadelphia with the Eagles, as he was two-time first team All-Pro, a four-time second team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion. He was also a nine-time Pro Bowler.

Peters did struggle with injuries at times during his career, which has ultimately led to his decline in play, in addition to him being 41 years old. Peters did start and appear in 15 games during the 2021 season with Chicago but wasn’t resigned following the year.

Today, Adam Schefter posted on the social media platform X (formally Twitter) that Jason Peters wants to make a comeback to play in his 20th NFL season.

Nine-time Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters, who is a free agent, said today he still plans to play this season in what would be his 20th NFL season. Peters started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2004 in Buffalo. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2023

Last year, Peters spent time with the Dallas Cowboys as he appeared in 10 games and even started one. He went unsigned during the offseason free agency period and is currently still unsigned.

With all the injuries currently plaguing the Chicago Bears, would you be interested in a reunion? Personally, I would not be, and for obvious reasons. He turns 42 in January and has a pretty big injury history. Even as a depth piece, it would be smart to stay away from Peters here.

