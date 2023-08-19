The reason why Nate Davis missed time in training camp was revealed by a teammate

One of the Chicago Bears big free-agent signings this offseason came in the form of adding veteran Nate Davis. The former Tennessee offensive lineman was brought in to solidify the right guard spot on a new-look offensive line.

But Davis missed OTA’s in the Spring before returning for mandatory minicamp. Davis was on the field for the start of training camp but has missed practices over the past weeks. With the Bears not revealing any injury updates unless its considered long-term, and Davis not wanting to talk about the situation during a recent press conference, we didn’t have much information on what was going on.

Until now.

Teammate Ja’Tyre Carter appeared on the FOX 32 Bears pregame show ahead of Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts and revealed that Davis has been dealing with some personal stuff off the field:

#Bears OL Ja'Tyre Carter told @CassieCarlsonTV that RG Nate Davis has been dealing with some "personal stuff" off the field. Fox 32 pregame show. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 19, 2023

We certainly hope that Davis can get that cleared up and everything is okay as he’s a key piece to the Bears offense line. Sometimes off-the-field issues are more important and need to be addressed which is totally understandable.

Let’s hope Nate Davis can have a big first year here in Chicago.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE