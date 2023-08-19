Chicago Bears broadcaster Tom Thayer upset with team for resting starters

After two joint practices this week with the Indianapolis Colts, the Chicago Bears decided it was best to rest Justin Fields and a whole lot of other starters for their preseason game this weekend. This decision was viewed as smart by some fans, and dumb by others.

Obviously you want guys to get reps out there, especially with a lot of new faces on the team, but these games do not matter and the team would get ripped apart of a key player were to get hurt. It’s a lose-lose situation from Eberflus’ prospective. They’re already injuries that the Bears are dealing with and they don’t want them to pile up before the regular season begins.

However, current ESPN Chicago broadcaster Tom Thayer has never been afraid to speak his mind when it comes to what the Chicago Bears are doing. The former Bears player was very upset about head coach Matt Eberflus’ decision to rest his starters in Week 2 of the preseason.

Tom Thayer on the starters not playing today,

"I'm hugely disappointed" — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) August 19, 2023

Personally, I think it was smart, as they have an entire other game next week that they can get reps in. The Bears already had two intense joint practices this week, and I believe that was enough.

