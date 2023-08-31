BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback

The Chicago Bears signed a veteran quarterback two days after head coach Matt Eberflus said the team would explore different options at the position after cutting Nathan Peterman and PJ Walker ahead of the 53-man roster deadline Tuesday.

The Chicago Bears re-sign Nathan Peterman

The Bears have Justin Fields as QB1 and kept training camp surprise rookie UDFA Tyson Bagent as QB2 before the regular season. But the Bears announced a surprise Thursday that probably will be a head-scratcher for the fanbase. According to a statement by the Bears, the team is signing Peterman to the active roster.

We have signed Nathan Peterman and Trent Taylor to the active roster and placed Teven Jenkins and Doug Kramer on IR. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 31, 2023

Per the release: “Peterman returns to the active roster after he was released as part of final cuts Tuesday. Last season, Peterman appeared in three games with one start, completing 14 of 25 passes for 139 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 68.6 passer rating.

Peterman also played in the Bears' first two preseason games, completing 14 of 24 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown." This is a less-than-exciting move by the Bears after Eberflus' press conference earlier this week. I think many fans, myself included, were hoping the Bears would add a veteran quarterback with better experience than Peterman this season. It's certainly a surprise to see the Bears sign Peterman to the active roster after cutting him Tuesday.

