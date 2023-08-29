Matt Eberflus: Chicago Bears discussing getting another quarterback

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said the team is discussing adding another quarterback this week after choosing to release two experienced quarterbacks ahead of the 53-man roster deadline Tuesday afternoon.

The Bears released PJ Walker on Sunday following his struggles during training camp in the preseason. General manager Ryan Poles signed Walker in March with the intention that he’d be the Bears QB2 this season.

However, in August, Walker’s poor performance came as UDFA rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent rose up the depth chart. The former DII quarterback had an impressive preseason after he started as QB4 this July and rose to QB2.

Bagent surpassed both Walker and veteran backup Nathan Peterman this month. Peterman, who was with the Bears last season, was released by the Bears Tuesday. The Bears will have only two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster Tuesday, and Justin Fields and Bagent have a grand total of two years of prior NFL regular season experience between them.

Will the Chicago Bears add a veteran QB to backup Justin Fields?

Eberflus was asked by reporters Tuesday if the Bears had plans to add a veteran quarterback to the roster before the regular season. Eberflus said the Bears discussed adding a quarterback through the waiver wire or another method.

“We are certainly looking at that option,” Eberflus said about the Bears adding a veteran quarterback via waivers. He said the Bears were looking at adding another quarterback another way.

“We’re looking at other options too, but that’s certainly a good thought when you have someone with experience to help younger quarterbacks,” Eberflus said. “That’s certainly something that we’ve talked about.”

There are several veterans whom the Bears could add from cuts this week. One popular name I’ve seen consistently popping up on social media is former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier. Grier was released after the Cowboys traded for Trey Lance last week, but the former 2019 third-round pick looked solid in the Cowboys preseason finale.

