BREAKING: Chicago Bears make surprise cut at quarterback

According to Jonathan Jones with CBS, the Bears are releasing quarterback PJ Walker.

The Chicago Bears cut PJ Walker; Tyson Bagent safe?

Walker was signed by the Bears during free agency this season as they added his teammates from the Carolina Panthers, D.J. Moore and D’Onte Foreman. Walker struggled during training camp. He consistently overthrew passes.

Those mistakes caught up with him during the preseason. Walker finished his preseason with the Bears going 11/23 passing for 96 yards, one touchdown pass, and one interception.

Walker’s cut will leave room for the Bears to keep rookie UDFA Tyson Bagent on the 53-man roster. The unlikely QB2 in April, Bagent, had a great training camp and preseason. On Saturday, Bagent was promoted to QB2 before the Bears’ preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.

