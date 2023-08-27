BREAKING: Chicago Bears to cut former first-round pick

Chicago Bears OL Alex Leatherwood released two days before final cuts

As final cuts near, the Chicago Bears will need to trim their large roster down to 53 players.

After a surprise cut at quarterback, the Bears have released another player many thought would make the roster, including myself. Former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood was released by the team, according to Ian Rapoport.

The #Bears are releasing former 1st rounder Alex Leatherwood, source said — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2023

This comes as a shock to a few people, but Leatherwood was no lock. This offensive line is struggling with depth, so many thought he’d make the roster by default. However, this move means a lot going forward, as GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus have a lot of different routes they can enter.

Being cut yet again may spell the end of the road for Leatherwood, who hasn’t been able to adjust to the NFL since being drafted in 2021.

