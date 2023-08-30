BREAKING: Chicago Bears bring in major punt return specialist

The Chicago Bears made a few key roster moves Wednesday morning, including adding a wide receiver who should immediately take over the punt-returning duties.

Second-year wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. struggled to field punts last season, and he muffed one this preseason. The Bears had Dante Pettis on the roster this season as an option to return punts this season. The Bears placed Pettis on injured reserve last week.

The Chicago Bears sign Trent Taylor

The Bears took advantage of a Cincinnati Bengals surprise Tuesday. The Bengals chose to release wide receiver Trent Taylor. According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Bears signed Taylor to the active roster Wednesday morning. Taylor was one of the best punt returners last season, leading the NFL in returns over 20 yards in 2022.

Former #Bengals punt returner and slot Trent Taylor is signing to the #Bears active roster, source said. He led the League in punt returns over 20 yards last season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2023

Taylor wasn’t a factor in the Bengals passing game. He caught just six passes for 62 yards. But that’s not his specialty. Taylor is good at returning punts and averaged over ten yards a return last season.

I’d expect Taylor to win the PR1 job by Week 1. We’ll see who the Bears cut to add Taylor. Jones could be on the cut list, but the Bears could decide the 26-year-old wide receiver needs more time to develop on the offense.

