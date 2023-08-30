Chicago Bears to add 11 players to practice squad

After yesterday’s cut deadline, the Chicago Bears trimmed their roster to 53 players as the team gets ready for week one. Today, they’ve added a few more intriguing players via the waiver wire and have also cut a few surprising names like Terrell Lewis. GM Ryan Poles has been unpredictable as of late.

Just moments ago, however, the Bears announced that they have added 11 players to their practice squad. The list includes some former draft picks, and a few preseason standouts that were already projected to make the practice squad if they cleared waivers.

The #Bears added the following to their practice squad: LB Micah Baskerville DT Travis Bell FB Robert Burns TE Stephen Carlson OL Aviante Collins LB DeMarquis Gates DL Jalen Harris OL Roy Mbaeteka DB Greg Stroman Jr. WR Nsimba Webster S Kendall Williamson — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 30, 2023

Some of the notable names above include Travis Bell, Micah Baskerville, and Nsimba Webster. Bell, a 2023 draft pick, has had to compete with lots of other DT’s this entire preseason, so it was expected he may slip off the Chicago Bears roster. Baskerville also impressed during camp and may make a few appearances in the NFL this season. Webster also looked decent over the past few weeks.

The real surprise here is that Terrell Lewis, who made the initial 53-man roster, is not on the practice squad. That being said, they still have multiple spots open to fill, but it seems like he’s cleared waivers and is now a free agent. I’m not sure what you could’ve asked Lewis to do more of during preseason, as I personally thought he was a lock for the roster.

Of course, more claims and cuts will likely be made once everything becomes official.

