Chicago Bears to waive injured LB Buddy Johnson, then proceed to sign LB Davion Taylor

After a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts last night, the Chicago Bears will plan for another one this evening, before playing the Colts this weekend. Hopefully, this will get the team into shape before the long regular season begins, where they’ve been predicted to do much better than last season.

Roster moves happen almost daily around this time of the year, and today a few more happened regarding the linebacker situation. They’ve released injured linebacker Buddy Johnson to make room for a new linebacker, Davion Taylor, a former third-round pick.

#Bears roster move:

We have waived/injured LB Buddy Johnson and signed LB Davion Taylor. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) August 17, 2023

Taylor is a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles as he spent most of the last two years with the team. He’s also been plagued with injuries during his short stint in the NFL and was a part of the Eagles practice squad during the 2022 season. He appeared in 21 games in the previous two seasons.

The marry-go-round of linebackers continues for the Chicago Bears, as they’ve tried out many over the past few weeks. Hopefully this isn’t a bad sign for the newly signed Tremaine Edmunds, who has missed lots of practice during training camp.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE