Chicago Bears bring in two linebackers for workouts on Monday

The Chicago Bears concluded their first preseason game this weekend and left with a win over the Tennessee Titans. Justin Fields and the offense provided early sparks, with two quick-play touchdowns to take the lead in the first. Then, the backups and rookies came in and mopped up quite well leading to a victory.

After reviewing some of the film, the rush defense might still be a real problem. This of course is public knowledge, as the Bears had one of the worst rushing defenses in the league last year. This has led the organization to constantly be interested in adding to the linebacking core and trenches in hopes to improve in 2023.

Today, the Chicago Bears worked out a pair of undrafted linebackers in hopes to be added to the roster. Willie Harvey Jr, formally of the Cleveland Browns was the first to work out, and he was then followed by Mariano Sori-Marin, another linebacker from the University of Minnesota.

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Willie Harvey Jr is working out for the Chicago Bears today. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 14, 2023

Mariano Sori-Marin worked out for #Bears today #Steelers this weekend and previously #Falcons per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 14, 2023

The Chicago Bears need run stoppers at the LB position

Willie Harvey played in the XFL last year for the St. Louis BattleHawks, where he was their leading tackler, and was sixth in total tackles in the entire XFL. He was undrafted in 2019 but made some short appearances with the Cleveland Browns during that time and in 2021. He could be an interesting pickup if they do decide to add him to the roster.

The second linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin will look to make the roster as he was previously undrafted in this past NFL Draft. He comes by way of the University of Minnesota and was a part of a defense that wasn’t exactly world class, as they ranked tied for third in the FBS in points allowed per game.

He does, however, specialize in the run stop department, and was extremely efficient in doing so at the collegiate level. He ranked second amongst linebackers in the Big Ten when it comes to run stops during the 2020-2022 seasons.

