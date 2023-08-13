Report: Chicago Bears showing interest in former rival’s linebacker

The Chicago Bears are reportedly interested in adding to their linebacker room ahead of their matchup with the Indianapolis Colts for their second preseason game. The player is a former NFC North rival of the Bears.

The Bears have a pretty solid linebacker group at this point, with T.J. Edwards, Jack Sanborn, and Tremaine Edmunds as their likely starters. (Noah Sewell, the Bears’ fifth-round pick, showed Saturday he’s capable of being a solid backup–if not a future starter, with Sanborn struggling against the Tennessee Titans.) However, Edmunds has missed several practices and the Bears’ preseason game due to injury.

The Bears are still looking to add to the position before the regular season starts.

The Chicago Bears set to work out linebacker Isaac Darkangelo

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Bears are set to work out former Illinois linebacker Isaac Darkangelo on Monday.

#Bears working out former #Lions and Illinois @IlliniFootball linebacker Isaac Darkangelo on Monday, per a league source. He led top-ranked scoring defense in tackles with 71 stops last season before going undrafted and was two-time academic All-Big Ten @bigten selection @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 14, 2023

Darkangelo was signed by the Detroit Lions as a UDFA following the draft in April. They waived him in May. According to Illinois Football, Darkangelo was an All-Big Ten honorable mention during his time at Illinois.

Darkangelo recorded 71 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and recorded one fumble recovery in 2022.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE