5 Chicago Bears on offense and defense who should be concerned after Saturday (PFF Grades)

Several Chicago Bears players came into Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Titans needing to put up good tape in their bid to make the 53-man roster. The Bears saw several players on the bottom of the depth chart earn top-five grades from Pro Football Focus for their play Saturday.

Several players on the roster bubble didn’t play well. They’ll need to have a much week against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday. Here are the bottom five performances on offense and defense as graded by PFF.

Bottom five Chicago Bears performances on offense

There are some surprises on this list. Two former Carolina Panthers players the Bears picked up in free agency this year made the bottom five. Rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott had a tough day after coughing the ball up in the red zone in the waning moments of the first half.

5. D’Onta Foreman (48.4) seven snaps

4. Tyler Scott (46.2) 23 snaps

3. Gabriel Houy (46) eight snaps

2. Robert Burns (45.7) 11 snaps

1. P.J. Walker (42.9) 17 snaps

Bottom five Chicago Bears performances on defense

The Bears saw some great play by their linebackers Saturday. One exception: Jack Sanborn. He whiffed on some tackles.

The Bears signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings in free agency this year in hopes he’d help stop the run. He looked dreadful against the Titans in his 12 snaps. Billings was constantly getting driven off the ball 3-4 yards downfield as the Titans ran the ball efficiently against the Bears’ starting defense.

5. Kuony Deng (38.8) five snaps

4. Buddy Johnson (37.8) 34 snaps

3. Jack Sanborn (36.8) 12 snaps

2. Kendall Williamson (31) 27 snaps

Andrew Billings (28.1) 12 snaps

