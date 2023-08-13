PFF: Chicago Bears Top 5 graded players on offense and defense against the Titans

On Saturday, the Chicago Bears won their first preseason game of the year against the Tennessee Titans. The first-team offense was off to a fast start, while the first-team defense showed they needed some work. How the players do on the field in August is more critical than the final outcome on the scoreboard.

Fans should be excited about newcomer wide receiver D.J. Moore after he housed a 62-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields. The Bears’ defensive line had a good game overall, as they sacked the quarterback eight times.

Pro Football Focus released their grades for the game. Here are the top five performers from Saturday’s game per PFF.

Top Chicago Bears offensive performances

The offensive line made up a good chunk of the top ten grades. Ja’Tyre Carter, filling in for Nate Davis, had a lot of playing time Saturday. He did well with the opportunity. Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent did as well with his limited 17 snaps. He edged out Nathan Peterman, who played 16 snaps, by 1.6 points.

Ja’Tyre Carter and Larry Borom (93.9) Carter had 39 total snaps. Borom had 41 total snaps.

3. D.J. Moore (92.6) 3 snaps

4. Dieter Eiselen (92.1) 17 snaps

5. Tyson Bagent (87.6) 17 snaps

Top Chicago Bears defensive performances

The defense struggled on the first drive. But settled down after the first quarter. (This isn’t saying much for the first team, who missed Tremaine Edmunds, DeMarcus Walker, and Yannick Ngakoue.)

Kyler Gordon, who had an up-and-down rookie season in 2022, had an outstanding performance Saturday. Trevis Gipson, who came into the game at the bottom of the Bears’ depth chart at defensive end, had himself a great day, albeit against the bottom of the Titans lineup.

Defensive end Jalen Harris, who is a UDFA from Arizona, might have earned extra playing time against the Indianapolis Colts after he registered two sacks and a forced fumble.

Kyler Gordon (87.3) 10 snaps Jalen Harris (85.5) 17 snaps Adrian Colbert (85.1) 34 snaps Trevis Gipson (82.3) 44 snaps T.J. Edwards (78.5) 12 snaps

