Chicago Bears place OL Doug Kramer on injured reserve

Final cuts have been made and the 53-man roster has been set, as it seems the Bears are ready to begin their 2023-24 campaign. Hopefully all of the moves made during the offseason by the front office will pay dividends as they try to compete in the coming season.

However, injuries have gotten the best of this team, especially the offensive line. Just a day after the Chicago Bears placed Teven Jenkins on the injured reserve, the team has announced that they have placed offensive lineman Doug Kramer on the IR as well.

#Bears announce QB Nathan Peterman & WR/PR Trent Taylor have been signed to the 53-man roster. OL Teven Jenkins & Doug Kramer (right hand) to injured reserve. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 31, 2023

Kramer was on the bubble to make this roster anyways, so this isn’t a huge loss, and he’s been banged up for some of camp. However, the depth of the line will absolutely be tested if someone else goes down in week one, and that’s something you don’t want to see if you’re the Chicago Bears or Justin Fields.

General Manager Ryan Poles will need to continue looking for offensive line help. Thankfully, he did make a trade for Miami Dolphins lineman Dan Feeney, who has center experience and will help the line as a whole with his versatility.

I have to give Poles credit, he’s always doing something, always being active. If he’s not debunking false trade rumors, then he’s actively trying to improve this roster in any way he can, so I’ll give him that.

