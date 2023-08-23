Former manager Tony La Russa coming back to Chicago White Sox as a consultant

You just can’t make this up. Even in Hollywood. What in the world is going on with this organization.

Last year, White Sox manager Tony La Russa stepped down at his position due to health concerns. He will turn 79 this winter, so it makes sense why he did so as he was prioritizing his health. It was a sad ending to a disappointing tenure he had with the Chicago White Sox.

Did I say ending? Well, that seems to be wrong, as USA Today’s Bob Nightengale announced that La Russa will be returning to the White Sox, this time as a consultant in the front office.

Let’s not act like La Russa wouldn’t have gotten fired had he not stepped down. The Sox were not doing well at that point, and he was likely to be let go at the end of the season, or this season anyways. Why they’re bringing him back is confusing to me. He’s been involved in the MLB for so long that it makes sense, but he doesn’t exactly have the best relationship with the team.

This comes after the White Sox announced they might be relocating the team soon. They also cleaned house in the front office yesterday. Needless to say, it’s been a wild week for anyone involved in this mess that is called the Chicago White Sox.

