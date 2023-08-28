The Chicago White Sox are Exploring Options for a New Ballpark Around the City

One of the more tumultuous weeks in 2023 for the Chicago White Sox is now one for the history books.

Executive Vice President Ken Williams and General Manager Rick Hahn are out. Owner Jerry Reinsdorf has floated around a potential relocation to Nashville, Tennessee once the White Sox’s lease at Guaranteed Rate Field expires in 2028. There are also reports the Reinsdorf might be looking to sell the team altogether. Now, the latest curveball in the team’s saga revolves around a potential new ballpark being erected in or around the city of Chicago.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that the South Siders are looking at three potential new venues around the Chicago area to build, or in one case, renovate, a new field for the team to play in. It includes the northwest suburb of Arlington Heights, where the Chicago Bears plan to repurpose the land where the Arlington Park Racetrack currently sits. The Bears’ current home, Soldier Field, is also being considered, where a potential renovation would make the historic landmark suitable for baseball, along with an area around the United Center in the West Loop.

White Sox Fans, Analysts, React to Stunning Report

Naturally, White Sox fans had many things to say about the team’s potential move out of the South Side.

“Maybe I’ll consider moving with them too,” one fan posted on X (f.k.a. Twitter), conceding that they’ll be okay with the Sox moving to Nashville.

Even White Sox Legends Ozzie Guillen and Scott Podsednik chimed in their thoughts on the potential new homes for their former team on Chicago White Sox Pregame Live.

As mentioned before, the team’s current lease at Guaranteed Rate Field expires after the 2028 season.

