White Sox Fans React to the Team Potentially Leaving the South Side

Blake Durham
Guaranteed Rate Field
Guaranteed Rate Field

The Chicago White Sox are Exploring Options for a New Ballpark Around the City

One of the more tumultuous weeks in 2023 for the Chicago White Sox is now one for the history books.

Executive Vice President Ken Williams and General Manager Rick Hahn are out. Owner Jerry Reinsdorf has floated around a potential relocation to Nashville, Tennessee once the White Sox’s lease at Guaranteed Rate Field expires in 2028. There are also reports the Reinsdorf might be looking to sell the team altogether. Now, the latest curveball in the team’s saga revolves around a potential new ballpark being erected in or around the city of Chicago.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that the South Siders are looking at three potential new venues around the Chicago area to build, or in one case, renovate, a new field for the team to play in. It includes the northwest suburb of Arlington Heights, where the Chicago Bears plan to repurpose the land where the Arlington Park Racetrack currently sits. The Bears’ current home, Soldier Field, is also being considered, where a potential renovation would make the historic landmark suitable for baseball, along with an area around the United Center in the West Loop.

White Sox Fans, Analysts, React to Stunning Report

Jerry Reinsdorf

Naturally, White Sox fans had many things to say about the team’s potential move out of the South Side.

“Maybe I’ll consider moving with them too,” one fan posted on X (f.k.a. Twitter), conceding that they’ll be okay with the Sox moving to Nashville.

Even White Sox Legends Ozzie Guillen and Scott Podsednik chimed in their thoughts on the potential new homes for their former team on Chicago White Sox Pregame Live.

As mentioned before, the team’s current lease at Guaranteed Rate Field expires after the 2028 season.

My name is Blake Durham, and I joined the CCS team in August of 2023. I grew up a Minnesota sports fan, but have since come to appreciate all sports teams from the Mid-West. Outside of avid sports watching, I play golf in my spare time and wander the aisles of my local hardware store.

