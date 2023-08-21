Report: Chicago White Sox considering a departure from the South Side and Guaranteed Rate Field

If you’re looking for a word to describe the current state of the Chicago White Sox, look no further as I believe I’ve found a culprit.

Horrific.

For starters, they have one of the worst records in the MLB, sitting at just 49 wins and 75 losses. For a team that started the season with so much talent, that’s unacceptable. You could also include the brawl that ensued against the Cleveland Guardians, leaving shortstop Tim Anderson sleeping behind second base. And to make matters worse, the locker room clearly has zero accountability, as theirs countless reports coming out about the dysfunction.

It’s a dark era for the South Siders, who may not be residing there in the future.

Bye-bye @GuaranteedRate Field? @whitesox owner #JerryReinsdorf ponders a move to another city location, the burbs, or even Nashville, and could sell team. Take a look as a move that could be as interesting as the @ChicagoBears trek to AH or wherever. https://t.co/Aq5quyTxY9 — Greg Hinz (@GregHinz) August 21, 2023

As you can see, chicagobuisness.com writer Greg Hinz tweeted about the possible departure from Chicago, as owner Jerry Reinsdorf is currently pondering his next move. You can read the entire story, here. Could they leave the South Side, or the state of Illinois in general?

The team’s lease with Guaranteed Rate Field expires in six years, so that’s something else to consider here as well. A shocking development in what has been a wild year for the Chicago White Sox.

